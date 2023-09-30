2023 High School Battle of the Bands

After a long hiatus due to the challenges posed by COVID-19, Dallas’ iconic High School Battle of the Bands is back and better than ever, thanks to The Confidence Group, who is sponsoring the beloved annual event in collaboration with Dallas ISD. This annual event that has, historically, drawn hundreds of passionate music enthusiasts will be held at Sprague Athletic Com- plex (3701 Boulder Dr, Dallas, TX 75233) on Saturday, September 30, 2023, beginning at 8 a.m. The event is open to the public and tickets can be purchased for $10 at participating high schools, or at the door of the event for $15. All proceeds will be used to fund the music programs at each high school.

Since the 1980s, the Dallas United Battle of the Bands has been an exciting cultural cornerstone at the heart of the Dallas community. People from across the nation and throughout the state of Texas come out to the State Fair Classic at the Cotton Bowl Stadium not only for action-packed football, but also to see two prominent southern HBCU bands, Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University, showcase their talents and face off on the field during the halftime show. Before this war explodes on fairgrounds, the local talent of North Texas will shine with high school and junior high school marching bands competing for scholarships and, of course, bragging rights.

There will be a spectacular lineup of 14 participating schools, including a special guest performance by Prairie View A&M University’s Marching Storm. All proceeds from the royal battle will be donated to DISD band programs for continued support of their fine arts programs.

Here is a list of the schools taking center stage:

Wilmer Hutchins High School Skyline High School Sunset High School David W. Carter High School Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center W.W. Samuell High School James Madison High School Franklin D. Roosevelt High School L.G. Pinkston High School Hillcrest High School Justin Kimball High School D.A. Hulcy “STEAM” Middle School Billy E. Dade Middle School Oliver W. Holmes Humanities/ Communications Academy

The Confidence Group, an educational excellence firm that has positively impacted the lives of over 50,000 Dallas students through academic programs, social-emotional wellness resources, and character development, has been a proud sponsor of the Battle of the Bands for three years and is excited to revive this cherished Dallas tradition to give back to the community.

“Providing scholarships and music programs to students, particularly minority students, is a game-changer for them. It not only allows them to explore their talents and interests, but it opens doors to potential careers in the arts,” said Isaac Barnes, CEO of The Confidence Group. “I am honored to invest and support in the future of young talents. The Confidence Group prides itself on helping young people thrive in becoming responsible and compassionate citizens who are equipped to face the challenges of the future. It is definitely a rewarding experience.”

Aside from electrifying LIVE performances, there will be games and activities to keep attendees of all ages entertained. There will also be a special appearance from the Confidence Kids, four real-life characters developed by The Confidence Group’s Chief Operations Officer, Raven Barnes, dedicated to promoting values like honesty, good manners, sharing and taking turns. Moreover, three lucky high school students will be awarded $1000 scholarship during the event. In addition, students will have an opportunity to win other cool prizes like $200 in cash, Apple iPads, Beats Studio 3 headphones, and the Drone S5C Pro.

Dean Hill, legendary band di- rector who worked in Dallas ISD for 47 years, has been a catalyst for the Battle of the Bands for many years. Even after retirement, he still volunteers his time giving back to local elementary, middle school, and high school band programs.

“The High School Battle of the Bands is an exciting event for bands to showcase their God-given talents. This event is like no other for the students, schools and the community,” said Dean Hill. “The level of excitement is unprecedented, and the band directors will experience a greater level of competence, confidence and commitment from their members in preparing for an amazing, winning show. Thank you to DISD, Evans Engraving, The Confidence Group and all the participating bands for helping us make this happen this year.”

