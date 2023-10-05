THE CONFIDENCE GROUP, DALLAS ISD PARTNERED FOR THE RETURN OF THE 2023 DALLAS UNITED HIGH SCHOOL BATTLE OF THE BANDS

Photos and video provided By The Confidence Group.

Dallas’ iconic High School Battle of the Bands reemerged better than ever over the weekend at Sprague Athletic Complex. The beloved event that has historically drawn in thousands of passionate music enthusiasts, did it again. The Dallas community started arriving around 7 a.m. and packed out the stadium and parking lot to cheer their favorite bands on. The competition’s return was made possible through The Confidence Group, who sponsored the beloved annual event in collaboration with Dallas ISD and Dean Hill, legendary band director who worked in Dallas ISD for 47 years and has been a catalyst for the Battle of the Bands for many years. All proceeds from tickets sales were donated to DISD to fund the fine arts programs.

The 14 Dallas ISD bands who participated in this beloved tradition sweated their hearts out and laid it all on the field from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in front of family, friends, and their community members as they competed for scholarships and, of course, bragging rights. There was also a special guest performance by Prairie View A&M University’s Marching Storm before they faced off against their HBCU rival, Grambling State University, for the State Fair Classic halftime show at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

See the list of winners who took the center stage below:

Small Band

1st Place – Wilmer Hutchins High School

2nd Place – Hillcrest High School

Medium Band (Tie)

Sunset High School

Carter High School

Large Band

1st Place – Townview Magnet Center

2nd Place – Skyline High School

Drum Major (Tie)

South Oak Cliff High School

Skyline High School

Color Guard

Wilmer Hutchins High School

Majorette

Sunset High School

Dance

Wilmer Hutchins High School

Percussion

Townview Magnet Center

Drumline (Tie)

Townview Magnet Center

Wilmer Hutchins High School

As winners in their respective divisions, the bands from Wilmer Hutchins High School and Townview Magnet Center were invited to perform at The Cotton Bowl as part of the entertainment for The State Fair Classic.

The Confidence Group also awarded three $1,000 scholarships to high school band students: Kendall Patterson, Eric Turner, and Zachary Gonzalez.

In addition, State Senator Royce West, and Judge Faith Johnson, former Dallas County District Attorney and current senior judge sitting on judicial assignment for Dallas and Collin Counties, both attended the event and gave remarks to the students and community attendees. Dallas ISD board member, Maxey Johnson, also attended and provided a few words to thank the community and fans for their continued support.

Aside from electrifying live performances, there were games, activities and prizes ($200 in cash, Apple iPads, Beats Studio 3 headphones, and the Drone S5C Pro) that kept attendees entertained throughout the event. There was also a special appearance from The Confidence Kids, four real-life characters developed by The Confidence Group’s Chief Operations Officer, Raven Barnes, dedicated to promoting values like honesty, good manners, sharing and taking turns.

To learn more about the High School Battle of the Bands and The Confidence Group, visit here.

