Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Denise Bunkley

Denise Bunkley
Denise Bunkley

A graduate of Bishop Dunne Catholic School, Denise Bunkley went on to study at Southern Methodist University. She worked for almost two decades as a Public Affairs Producer at CBS 11 TXA 21 and she also worked as a Consumer Investigative Producer for NBC Universal. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, this award-winning journalist and Saints fan is a consummate professional. A public relations consultant and video producer, Denise is Bunkley Media! She’s also known for her spirit of community service and volunteerism. When Denise believes in you, she supports you unceasingly.

