Former Morgan State basketball player victim of gun violence

Blake Bozeman, a former Morgan State basketball player, was fatally shot outside of a Washington, D.C. nightclub Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Cru lounge and nightclub.

Bozeman was one of four people who had been wounded. He was the only victim to die of gunshot wounds.

“The Morgan family extends our deepest condolences and prayers to the Bozeman family and friends. Our family was an extension of his and he was a shining example of what it means to be a student-athlete,” Morgan State officials said in a statement.

Bozeman, 31, was a four-year starter for Morgan State from 2011-15, appearing 123 games for the Bears. The son of former MSU head basketball coach Todd Bozeman, he finished up his career in the top in several statistical categories, including No. 2 all-time in minutes played, No. 3 in made three-pointers (183) and No. 4 in games played (123).

Bozeman volunteered in the community, earning a spot on the 2015 Allstate NABC Good Works Team for his positive impacts and contributions to the community. Bozeman also officiated soccer games for disabled children, organized a dance for mentally disabled students and volunteered at Special Olympics events.

A suspect in the shooting has been identified by police

There is a $250,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Individuals with information are asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the department’s text tip line at 50411.

