Patrick Booker, Sr. (September 17, 1939 – August 16, 2023)

Patrick Booker, Sr.

Patrick Henry Booker, Sr., was born September 17, 1939, to Mamie and Clayborn Booker. Patrick was called home August 16th, 2023. He will always be remembered for his big smile when you saw him. He believed in helping others and eventually found his calling in working with Feeding the Hungry Organization delivering groceries to families in need. Patrick worked tirelessly to pick up and deliver food to families, churches, and organizations throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth areas. He was very passionate about this ministry and he was doing what he loved to do which was helping others.

Patrick became a member of Clayborn Chapel AME Church at a very young age. His mother made sure he attended Sunday school and church service every Sunday. He enjoyed singing in the choir and joined a quartet. His upbringing eventually led him to become a licensed and ordained minister. Patrick was also an Associate Pastor of Beth Eden Baptist Church.

Patrick always professed his love of God and was a true servant and leader. He also managed Red Lobster for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clayborn and Mamie Booker. Six brothers: Ocie Booker, Clayborn Booker, Jr., Jodie Booker, Sr., Robert Verdon Booker, and George Wesley Booker, and one sister Marie Booker-Young.

Patrick leaves to cherish his memories: Six sons, John Clayborn Booker, Sr., (Jacqueline), Patrick Henry Booker, Jr., (Georgianna), Cedric Booker (Tina), Stacy Booker, Demetrius Booker (Nichole) and Kelvin Middleton; three daughters, Etta Booker-McGhee (Ricky), Patricia Booker, and Tamara Booker Mimms{ Rickey }; one brother, James Douglas Booker (Willie) and one sister, Bobbie Pratt and a nephew that was raised as a brother, Bennie Ray Booker (Lee); along with 35 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

