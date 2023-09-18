Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Stacie Johnson

Published

Stacie Johnson
Stacie Johnson

Stacie Johnson knows and practices the power of networking. Talented, self-motivated, detail-oriented and a consummate professional; Stacie is a dynamic woman who is highly skilled and personable. She has enjoyed working as a project manager at HYLA Mobile and she has also worked at Rent-A-Center, Novation, Red Tree Marketing, Blockbuster, America First Insurance, Gallagher Basset Services, CNA Insurance, Zurich North America and GEICO. Hailing from Choudrant, LA, she has a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from University of Phoenix and also studied Accounting and Finance at Grambling State University.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Dr. Cinamon Sheffield Dr. Cinamon Sheffield

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dr. Cinnamon Sheffield

Dr. Cinnamon Sheffield is a Dallas ISD graduate of Skyline High School and ran track at South Oak Cliff High School. She is the...

1 day ago
Gayle Eubanks Coleman Gayle Eubanks Coleman

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Gayle Eubanks Coleman

A Dallas native, Gayle Eubanks Coleman studied fine arts at El Centro (Dallas College). Next she studied music/opera at Howard County Junior College. Now...

2 days ago
Vera Jeanette Jones-Smith Vera Jeanette Jones-Smith

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Vera Jeanette Jones-Smith

Vera Jeanette Jones-Smith graduated from Skyline High School, then studied at Cedar Valley College and The University of Arizona Global Campus. She is a...

3 days ago
Pastor Dianne Matthews Pastor Dianne Matthews

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Pastor Dianne Matthews

Pastor Dianne Matthews hails from Dallas. She is the owner of You-Nique Solutions and Dianne Matthews Ministries. Pastor Di is a Researcher, a Social...

4 days ago
Advertisement