Superb Woman: Stacie Johnson

Stacie Johnson

Stacie Johnson knows and practices the power of networking. Talented, self-motivated, detail-oriented and a consummate professional; Stacie is a dynamic woman who is highly skilled and personable. She has enjoyed working as a project manager at HYLA Mobile and she has also worked at Rent-A-Center, Novation, Red Tree Marketing, Blockbuster, America First Insurance, Gallagher Basset Services, CNA Insurance, Zurich North America and GEICO. Hailing from Choudrant, LA, she has a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from University of Phoenix and also studied Accounting and Finance at Grambling State University.