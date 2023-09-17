Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

SBA meets with Divine 9 in Dallas

Published

Economic Empowerment with the SBA

On Tuesday, September 19 the National, Regional and Local Leadership of the Small Business Administration (SBA) will be in Dallas meeting with various members in leadership and business.

NPHC of Dallas is included in that visit and from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at the African American Museum (3536 Grand Ave. Dallas, TX 75210), will be an Evening of Economic Empowerment with the SBA.

RSVP https://forms.gle/yEU7KMEjqcGFaS1x8

 Kendall Corley, Deputy Chief of Staff, will discuss the Strategic Alliance with NPHC, Inc. established at the 2022 Congressional Black Caucus. Deputy Chief Corley will be joined by Ted James, Regional Administrator;  Herbert Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth District Director; and Ahmad Goree, Lead Economic Development Specialist. 

RSVP https://forms.gle/yEU7KMEjqcGFaS1x8

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Image_ iStock Image_ iStock

Finance

SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION TO SIMPLIFY LOAN PROCESS

By Daniel Johnson In a move designed to simplify the process for small businesses to get loans, the Small Business Administration (SBA) is not...

August 14, 2023

News

VP Harris unveils $1B African Investment During Continent Visit

Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic trip to Africa continued with the launch of global initiatives on the economic empowerment of women, totaling more than...

April 1, 2023
The U.S. Small Business Administration The U.S. Small Business Administration

DMN Stories

If your business is in a low-income area, the SBA has billions left over in forgivable COVID-19 aid for you

The U.S. Small Business Administration says it has only used $1.5 billion of the $30 billion available for a COVID-19 aid program. By Natalie Walters...

June 23, 2021
Advertisement