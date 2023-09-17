SBA meets with Divine 9 in Dallas

On Tuesday, September 19 the National, Regional and Local Leadership of the Small Business Administration (SBA) will be in Dallas meeting with various members in leadership and business.

NPHC of Dallas is included in that visit and from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm at the African American Museum (3536 Grand Ave. Dallas, TX 75210), will be an Evening of Economic Empowerment with the SBA.

RSVP https://forms.gle/yEU7KMEjqcGFaS1x8

Kendall Corley, Deputy Chief of Staff, will discuss the Strategic Alliance with NPHC, Inc. established at the 2022 Congressional Black Caucus. Deputy Chief Corley will be joined by Ted James, Regional Administrator; Herbert Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth District Director; and Ahmad Goree, Lead Economic Development Specialist.

RSVP https://forms.gle/yEU7KMEjqcGFaS1x8

ADVERTISEMENT