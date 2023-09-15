Former DISD/Paul Quinn AD remembered

By Greg Riddle

John E. Kincaide (1932-2023)

John E. Kincaide, the first Black athletic director in Dallas ISD history, died Tuesday, the school district announced. He was 90. No cause of death was given.

Kincaide worked for Dallas ISD for 38 years as a teacher, coach, principal and administrator. He was the district’s executive director of athletics from 1976 to 1993. When he took over that role, DISD had 42 schools competing in athletics.

DISD named a football stadium after him in 2005, with John E. Kincaide Stadium sitting in the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex. The stadium is used for football, soccer and track and field.

Kincaide worked as a teacher in DISD at Joseph J. Rhodes Elementary School and Booker T. Washington High School, and he coached at Booker T. Washington and J.N. Ervin High School. He coached football, basketball and track and field and was the head football coach at Ervin.

Kincaide was inducted in the Prairie View Interscholastic League Hall of Fame and the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame. He served as the athletic director at Paul Quinn College in 1995 and was the interim president of the college in 2005.

Final Arrangements Visitation

Thursday, September 14, 2023

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Evergreen “Peggy Jo Mayse” Chapel 6449 University Hills Blvd Dallas, TX 75241

Celebration of Life

Friday, September 15, 2023 11:00 AM

Ellis Davis Field House 191 S. Polk Street Dallas, TX 75232

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas.