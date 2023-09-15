Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DMN Stories

Former DISD/Paul Quinn AD remembered

Published

By Greg Riddle

John E. Kincaide
John E. Kincaide (1932-2023)

John E. Kincaide, the first Black athletic director in Dallas ISD history, died Tuesday, the school district announced. He was 90. No cause of death was given.

Kincaide worked for Dallas ISD for 38 years as a teacher, coach, principal and administrator. He was the district’s executive director of athletics from 1976 to 1993. When he took over that role, DISD had 42 schools competing in athletics.

DISD named a football stadium after him in 2005, with John E. Kincaide Stadium sitting in the Jesse Owens Memorial Complex. The stadium is used for football, soccer and track and field.

Kincaide worked as a teacher in DISD at Joseph J. Rhodes Elementary School and Booker T. Washington High School, and he coached at Booker T. Washington and J.N. Ervin High School. He coached football, basketball and track and field and was the head football coach at Ervin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kincaide was inducted in the Prairie View Interscholastic League Hall of Fame and the Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame. He served as the athletic director at Paul Quinn College in 1995 and was the interim president of the college in 2005.

Final Arrangements Visitation

Thursday, September 14, 2023
3:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Evergreen “Peggy Jo Mayse” Chapel 6449 University Hills Blvd Dallas, TX 75241

Celebration of Life

Friday, September 15, 2023 11:00 AM
Ellis Davis Field House 191 S. Polk Street Dallas, TX 75232

ADVERTISEMENT
This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

l Ken Paxton l Ken Paxton

DMN Stories

Here’s what we know about the Texas AG Ken Paxton impeachment verdict

The attorney general was acquitted on 16 of 20 articles of impeachment in his trial. So what’s next?

3 hours ago
Ken Paxton Ken Paxton

DMN Stories

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton beats impeachment, returns to office

Paxton expected to resume duties as state’s top lawyer after being acquitted on 16 of 20 impeachment articles. The remaining four were dismissed.

4 hours ago
Former Timberview High teacher Former Timberview High teacher

DMN Stories

Former Timberview High teacher sues district, alleges student created unsafe workplace

The lawsuit against Mansfield ISD seeks more than $1 million in damages.

1 day ago
Four Dallas police officers Four Dallas police officers

DMN Stories

4 Dallas officers hospitalized after being struck by car while responding to shooting

The officers and the victim of the original shooting call were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

2 days ago
Advertisement