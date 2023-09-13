QUIT PLAYIN’: Kardal Has My Vote!

"Commit yourself to the noble struggle for equal rights. You will make a greater person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in.” – Martin Luther King Jr.

Far too many in my generation point the finger at millennials and scold them for not being active or engaged. Kardal Coleman is proof positive that the notion is near-sighted. As the freshly elected chair of the Dallas Democratic Party, Mr. Coleman is fully immersed in the body politic.

Kardal Coleman is a remarkable political figure and an intergenerational bridge. As the Chairman of the Dallas County Democratic Party, he brings extensive experience from both the public and private sectors, approaching his work with a strategic mindset and leading with a people-over-politics perspective. Kardal is committed!

His depth of knowledge in strategic communications and community building fuels his passion for creating positive social change. Upon our first meeting a few years ago, it was evident that he had the skills and, more importantly, the demeanor to lead one of the nation’s most diverse local party operations.

Before this tour of duty, Kardal served as a grassroots labor union organizer for the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). He also provided invaluable assistance to respected figures such as Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, the Texas Legislative Black Caucus, State Representative Rhetta Andrews Bowers, and former Dallas Mayor Michael S. Rawlings.

Kardal has seen action at the city, state, and federal levels, a testament to his willingness to get in the trenches. These positions gave him insight into government operations and the significance of effective policy-making.

dal’s distinguished background extends beyond the realm of politics. As a decorated U.S. Army veteran, he combines the discipline and problem-solving skills acquired during his military service with astute political acumen. This powerful combination drives his innovative leadership development, team building, and stakeholder management approach.

Kardal understands that social justice work is ministry. He is a licensed minister and Co-founder of The Liberation Fund, a national civil rights organization dedicated to liberating those unduly impacted by police brutality and the criminal justice system through litigation, reconstructing justice through legislation, and building stronger communities through learning programs. This underscores his unwavering dedication to actively creating a more just society.

Kardal was in full force recently, as The Dallas County Democratic Party held their annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday, September 4th, in the Cedars neighborhood. For Democrats, Labor Day is the traditional kick-off of election season, and the Party’s Picnic did not disappoint, packed with elected officials, candidates, and local & statewide labor leaders.

“Respect the Workers” was this year’s theme. The focus was not just on solidarity with unions but also on the need for respect and dignity for all Texas workers -emphasizing higher wages and safer working conditions for all.

This year, they marked a turning point in the annual Democratic Party tradition, however, with the participation of unions and labor activists in a way not seen in years. The honorary co-chairs for the event were Earnest Tilley, Executive Vice President of the local Communications Workers of America, and Rena Honea, president of the Teacher’s Union Alliance/AFT, the largest union in Dallas.

The event also featured special guests, labor activists from Starbucks, Airport workers (Service Employees International Union), American Postal Workers Union, American Federation of Teachers, and Nikki Dixon, President of the local actor’s union SAG-AFTRA, which is currently on strike nationwide.

The picnic also proved to be a strong showing of coalitions rallying around the new Party Chair, Kardal Coleman, the first Black person to hold the role and the youngest Chair in DCDP’s history. It is an important role and one that we need to engage him in.

Kardal looks forward to the future with an eye on history that elevated Blacks in Dallas and put them on the front burner of political action. He understands that groups like the Progressive Voter’s League, the NAACP, and many other organizations and leaders made a difference.

Kardal Coleman wants to make a difference for the next few generations. He is proof positive that generational differences are not insurmountable. Kardal is committed and he’s got my vote!

Vincent L. Hall is an author, activist, and an award-winning columnist.