Superb Woman: Min. Angela Bedford Walker

Minister Angela Bedford Walker

Angela Bedford Walker is a native Dallasite and product of DISD and New Hope Baptist Church. A graduate of Spelman College, she earned a MSW degree from Washington University in St. Louis, MO and a MA in Theology from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, CA. Walker served as director of a pregnant and parenting teen program in South Central Los Angeles, CA. Min. Walker became employed with The Family Place, serving 19 years as Executive Program Director and VP of Residential Services.

As a child, Min. Walker participated in every ministry established for children and youth at New Hope Church. She also was a member of the Philadelphian Sunday School Class and later became the teacher. She was licensed to preach the Gospel on February 18, 2007.