It was an evening of fellowship and fun at AMF DeSoto for Cheryl Smith’s Don’t Believe the Hype Celebrity Bowl-a-thon on Saturday. Celebrity Female Champion is State Rep. Toni Rose, Celebrity Male Champion is from the Heads up Foundation. The high bowlers both came from the Evans Engraving Team I. The winning teams were:

First Place – Evans Engraving I

Second Place – Heads Up! Foundation

Third Place JBJ Management

Judge Aiesha Redmond presented a $1500 scholarship.

Thanks to all who donated. You can still donate at Zelle: Penonfire2@gmail.com or Cashapp – $penonfire

We’ll be back in June, 2024. Stay tuned for information.