Eating Well On A Budget Nutritious & Affordable Food Choices For College Students

By Bracey Odums

Many people want to start and maintain a healthy lifestyle but are unsure where to start. They also want affordable food choices. Many actions can be taken to live healthier. You can exercise regularly, monitor your sleep quality, and drink lots of water.

However, without eating healthily, none of these things will have the impact that they should. Learning to eat well can be intimidating and confusing, especially with spreading false information and convincing marketing.

Cook At Home Is A Great Affordable Food Choice

Eating out is fast and easy, but convenience is not worth sacrificing a healthy diet. Finding healthy restaurants and fast food is possible, but at what cost? It is easier and more cost-effective to cook and eat at home.

Paying for a meal at a fast-food establishment or restaurant will cost 10 to 25 dollars or more for a single serving. With this same amount of money, an individual cooking for themselves can buy groceries that will last at least 3 meals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cutting down on fast food and other chain take-out businesses will make a positive significant difference in budgeting and the quality of the food you consume.

Grocery Shop Wisely

Most people do not think of grocery shopping as a task that requires preparation and intention, but it does. Do not grocery shop on an empty stomach.

Buying groceries when you are hungry may lead you to buy things you’re craving instead of items you need. Plan out your meals for the week and use that to make a list of items you will need to cook these meals.

Going to the grocery store with a list will ensure you leave with healthy and filling meals. The list will also help you avoid going to the grocery store later in the week to pick up things you may have forgotten and buying items you do not need on the second trip.

Compare the prices of various grocery stores in your area. Many people make the mistake of only shopping at big-name stores like Walmart and Target because of their marketability and convenience.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, these stores do not always have the best prices or freshest food. Look around for locally owned or small chain stores in your area because you may be able to eat healthier for less.

If you must grocery shop at big-name stores, make sure you compare prices of the brands they have in stock.

Often, healthy eating is correlated with cutting out excessive sugars, salt, and carbs. Implementing this into your regular diet will help create a healthier lifestyle, but this is not the only thing that should be considered when trying to eat healthier.

When planning meals for the week and grocery shopping, try increasinge your fiber and healthy protein intake. Fiber is found in fruits and vegetables like beans, broccoli, avocado, brussels sprouts, various berries, and carrots.

Figure out which fruits and vegetables you have a taste for and incorporate these into your regular diet. Healthy proteins are eggs, various kinds of fish, lean beef, various nuts, yogurt, cheese, and even some vegetables.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making small changes and substitutions regularly will have an incredible impact on how nutritious your meals are.

Make It Fun

Eating healthy does not have to be boring or bland. Eating healthy does not mean that you can never treat yourself or enjoy your favorite foods again.

Try new things that have nutritional value at home so you can customize the flavor to your liking with seasoning and spices. When trying to find snacks look online for inspiration.

Eating healthy is about finding a balance that works for you and caring for your body.

ADVERTISEMENT