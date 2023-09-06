Leola Woods (November 20, 1928 – August 23, 2023)

Leola Woods

Leola Ruth Johnson Woods was the oldest of 4 children born to Woodie and Erie Scott Johnson in Quitman, Wood County, Texas. At an early age, Leola dedicated her life to Christ at Muddy Creek Baptist Church in Quitman, Texas. Even after moving to Dallas, she would look forward to visiting Muddy Creek each year to celebrate the Pastor’s Anniversary and reconnect with friends and family at Homecoming services. She also was a member of the cemetery committee where she served as Treasurer for many years. She was a faithful member of the Cedar Crest Cathedral CME church until her health failed.

Leola loved learning and matriculated at Jarvis Christian College, where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in 1949. She continued her quest for learning and earned a Master’s’ Degree from Texas Tech University. In addition, she earned a Library Science Certificate from Prairie View A & M University. Investing in her education allowed her to develop and impact students in her profession as a school teacher. She had the privilege of serving throughout the state in Spur, TX; Lubbock TX, and Dallas ISD where she retired.

On February 2, 1957, she married the love of her life, Lionell W. Woods and they remained happily married for 64 years until his passing in December of 2021. Together, they raised their four children in a loving household.

She participated in numerous civic events with her husband. She served on the Advisory Hostess Committee for the Cotillion Idlewild Club for many years. As a Hostess Committee Member, she prepared young ladies for presentation to Dallas Society. She also enjoyed cooking for family. Her cornbread, dressing and chicken and dumplings were loved by all.

Leola was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Scott Johnson, sister, Mattie Mae Etta Johnson and her beloved daughter, Leisha Woods.

Leola leaves to cherish precious memories and carry on the family legacy: daughter, Lisa Woods Drake (Robert); sons Taelor and Tyelor Woods; grandchildren, Ashleigh, Allison and Kellan Kidd, and Nicholas Woods; sister Leatrice Johnson Mason and 3 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.