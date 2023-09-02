Connect with us

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Janice Garrett

Published

Janice Garrett
Janice Garrett

Janice Garrett is a keeper! She has worked as a court reporter for almost 50 years, serving Dallas County! Janice is a graduate of Fisk University with a Master of Arts Degree in Sociology and Gerontology. Hailing from Marshall, TX., Janice is an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and a joy to work with. She is committed, focused and believes in service with a smile. A born leader who is also a team player, Janice takes care of business and is someone you can depend on.

