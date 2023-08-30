Deacon Franklin Curtis Maloney (September 16, 1940 – August 19, 2023)

Deacon Franklin Curtis Maloney

Franklin Curtis Maloney led a remarkable and impactful life, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, service and love for his family, church, and community. He was born on September 16 1940, in Ladonia, TX, to Mitra Mae Higgs and Hubert Maloney. He grew up attending Mount Zion Baptist Church in Ladonia under the pastorage of Rev. Verdale Maxwell, and later relocated to Dallas, TX, where he became an integral part of the Good Street Baptist Church.

In his youth Franklin received his education from Dallas Independent School District and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959 at the age of 13, he joined Good Street Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Caesar W. Clark Sr. and remained A devoted member for his entire life Franklin held various roles within the church including Deacon for over 60 years and he contributed significantly to the churches operations and ministries in addition to serving as a Deacon he also served as one of the Pastor Clark’s many personal chauffeurs, a youth mentor, adult usher board, assistant youth director, social services layman’s B.E. Howell Sunday School Class, Baptist Training Union, C.A.W. Clark Sr. Social Services Center, C.A.W. Clark Sr. Scholarship Committee, and the Good Street Credit Union.

His commitment to his family was evident in his marriages. Franklin was married to Lucinda Green Maloney on February 4, 1961, and to this union three daughters Bina, Carol, and Yolanda were born. He was loving and dedicated husband and father until Lucinda’s passing. On April 23, 2005, he married Helen Burton and for 18 years he cherished their relationship supporting her in her commitments and activities.

Mr. Maloney’s professional life included 27 years at General Motors in Arlington, TX, where he worked as a welder. He also took on the role of church maintenance manager at Good Street Baptist Church for over 15 years where he provided valuable assistance in various church events and functions however it was his immense heart for service that truly defined him. He had a deep compassion for those in need often assisting with housing, food, transportation, and other forms of support. He often volunteered for political campaigns showing his commitment to his community.

His love for people went beyond his immediate family but especially his grandchildren which he adored and supported. Mr. Maloney was an avid Dallas cowboy fan. He escorted many people from his home who cheered against the Cowboys. Win or lose. His commitment to his team never wavered.

Frank was a family man he loved his daughters but he equally adored his grandchildren John Quincy Curtis Webb, and Bobby Demetra Hampton. Things totally changed when great granddaughter Kinsley Jade Webb arrived. She became his one and only focus. Oh she would dance and dance some more when she came to visit and he thought the world of her. He loved and supported his family until his death.

He is preceded in death by his parents Mitra Mae Higgs and Hubert Maloney, first wife Lucinda Green Maloney, brother Hubert Lee Maloney (Eva) and Ralph Douglas Maloney, his in-laws: Ned Green, Alvin Southern, Doris Burton, Mae E. Burton: best friend since elementary school Wayland Walker (Kay.)

He leaves to cherish in his memory wife Helen Burton Maloney; children: Bina Demetra Maloney, Carolyn Hampton, Yolanda Katy Joubert (Ray) grandchildren John Quincy Curtis Webb and Bobbye Demetra Hampton and great-granddaughter Kinsley Jade Webb, sister Nancy Maloney Southern, Walter Cook Jr. best friend and neighbor for over 45 years.

In-laws Marie Young (Bob), Betty Green, Lettie McCullar, Rudolphus Burton, Mamie Thompson (Howard), Juanita Bradford (Charles), Aithedia Ernestine Burton, Carl Burton (Terry); special relatives: Marie Douglas (Welton), Marcus Higgs (America), Valencia Lynn Maloney, Donna Maloney Howard (Tony) and a host of other family and friends.

Franklin Curtis Maloney’s passing marks the end of a life lived with dedication, compassion, and commitment. His memory lives on in the hearts of his loved ones friends and the community he served throughout his life.

