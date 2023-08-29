Connect with us

*Cues Music* It’s Our Anniversary

This month, President Biden celebrated the one-year anniversary of historic bills he signed into law and the progress made on behalf of Americans everywhere.

Last August, President Biden signed the landmark bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, enacting the most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic exposed veterans in more than 30 years; the CHIPS and Science Act (CHIPS), which makes a nearly $53 billion investment in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, research and development, and workforce; and the Inflation Reduction Act, the largest investment in clean energy and climate action ever.

