16-year-old male dies after shooting at Oklahoma high school football game

By Tyler Greenawalt

Tragedy struck a high school football game
Tragedy struck a high school football game in Oklahoma on Friday night. / Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

A shooting during a Oklahoma high school football game left one dead and others injured Friday night.

Police in Choctaw, Oklahoma, confirmed a 16-year-old male died as a result of the shooting, according to KFOR, at a game between Choctaw and Del City. Police didn’t specify if the victim died at the scene or at the hospital. The victim was also not a student at either of the schools involved in the game, according to Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall.

A 42-year-old male is in stable condition at OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center after he underwent surgery for a gun shot wound in the chest. An unspecified number of other injured individuals were also treated and subsequently released from the hospital Saturday morning.

“Last night’s event in Choctaw is tragic,” Oklahoma state superintendent Ryan Walters said in a statement. “Violence of any kind has no place at our school events, and anyone who would threaten our kids must be swiftly brought to justice.

Police say the shooting occurred during the third quarter of the game around 10:15 p.m Friday night. Shots were heard near the visitor’s side of the field. Police believe an argument between at least two men led to shots being fired. Two guns and eight rounds of ammunition were recovered at the scene, according to police.

An off-duty Del City police officer was involved in the shooting as well, according to Del City Police Chief Loyd Berger.

No suspects have been named or apprehended.

