Affidavit: Woman apologized after fatally shooting 1, wounding another in southeast Dallas

By Zaeem Shaikh

The woman accused of fatally shooting one person and wounding another this past weekend admitted to doing so and apologized to one of the victims, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit obtained Wednesday.

Angel Harris, 31, faces charges of murder and aggravated assault in the southeast Dallas shooting. She was booked into the Dallas County jail Sunday morning, with her bail set at $225,000, records show. It’s not clear whether she has an attorney.

Dallas police responded about 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a residence in the 400 block of Palm Oak Drive, where they found two women who had been shot. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews arrived and transported both women to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, where Tramaine Gulley, 39, died, according to police.

The other woman who had been shot told police at the hospital that Harris and Gulley had been arguing the entire day about Harris “disrespecting other family members” and “taking money from her grandmother,” according to the affidavit. When officers responded, they found Gulley had been shot multiple times and saw the other woman, who had been shot near the stomach, sitting in a chair by a kitchen table.

The woman told police she was standing up in the kitchen when she was shot from behind and saw Gulley shot and laying on the floor in the kitchen, the affidavit said. After she was shot, she said that Harris came up to her with a towel and said, “I’m sorry I didn’t mean to shoot you.”

Police said the woman, who was shot once in the lower left back, was treated and released from the hospital, according to the affidavit.

Officers also interviewed Harris who admitted to being in a “verbal altercation” with Gulley before the shooting, the affidavit said. She told officers that she shot her handgun at Gulley multiple times because “Gulley struck her with a handgun on the side of the face minutes before the shooting.”

Police obtained a search warrant and found two handguns when searching the home along with multiple cartridge cases in the kitchen and near the kitchen table where the two women were shot.

Police did not say in the affidavit how Harris knew Gulley or the other woman. Officers wrote that Harris and the other woman had been living together at the same residence for two weeks.

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas' communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas.