Together We Ball Aims to Strengthen Public Safety

SunDay FunDay will Award Thousands in Grants and Scholarships During Game

Sunday, August 27 at SMU Moody Coliseum

WHO: Project Unity Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall, SMU Director of Athletics Rick Hart, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown, and dozens of partners, pastors and community leaders.

WHAT: The 7th Annual Together We Ball , a highly anticipated Community family fun day filled with activities, is expected to attract more than one thousand community members throughout the day for the annual event designed to strengthen relationships between community and police.

Project Unity will give away cash $2000 in grant awards during the big game. A deserving college student will walk away with $1000 dollars, while a youth organization will receive the same.

The event day includes a youth skills camp, a high school game of basketball and community engagement. The highly anticipated BIG GAME matchup features pastors, police, community and business leaders. Additionally elected officials, local celebrities and athletes, will take the court with fun play, including a community 3-point and free throw contest, and more. Festival like activities will include face painting, games, free food for first 200 kids, resources, Mavs entertainment, and more.

SMU will host this year’s event. Activities start at 10am with the Youth Skills and Drills camp hosted by the SMU Athletic Department and the community and family fun activities starts at 2pm. The big game kicks off at 4pm.

WHERE: All events happen at Moody Coliseum @ SMU. Admission is FREE. First 200 Kids eat FREE, and parking is FREE at the Moody Coliseum Garage.

WHEN: Sunday, August 27; The schedule of events includes:

10 AM 12 PM Youth Skills and Drills Basketball Camp hosted by SMU’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams

High School Basketball Exhibition Game

Features talented high school basketball players from area private schools and Independent School Districts 2 – 4 PM Community and Family-Fun Activities

Community 3-point contest

Live DJ and SPECIAL performance by the UNITY CHOIR

Mavs Mani

AACs performance

Balloon artists & face painting

Community resource stations

Free food for first 200 kids

Free t-shirts to the first 100 adults within the hour (adults 18+) 4 PM – 6 PM The Big Game! Coached by State Championship coaches from Kimball and Lake Highlands High Schools!

Featuring pastors, community leaders from around DFW, police (Sheriff’s Department, Dallas, DART and DISD Police)

Half-time activities:

Old-school free throw

College Scholarship announcement

Youth group grant announcement

Mavs ManiAACs

HOW: The event is organized by Project Unity with sponsorship support by the Dallas Mavericks, Michael Kedron Family Fund, Invesco, American National Bank of Texas, State Fair of Texas and Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church Foundation.

About Project Unity

Project Unity (www.projectunity.net) is a collaborative movement among Dallas-area faith, business, civic, philanthropic, grassroots and government organizations, based on the faith-driven belief that what unites us is greater than what divides us. Founded by Pastor Richie Butler, the organization’s mission includes dialogue and community-building events, education, and empowerment. Join us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

Pastor Butler and Event Co-Chairs will be available for interviews. All will be available for on-site interviews. Spanish language interviews welcomed.

