News

2023 March on Washington

Published

2023 March on Washington President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

In 1963, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and hundreds of thousands of Americans gathered to march on Washington for jobs and freedom. Six decades later, our nation’s leaders will gather again to speak truth to power and commemorate that historic day.

From the White House:

Monday, August 28th:

  • President Biden and Vice President Harris will meet with organizers of the march, community leaders and members of the King family during the afternoon. This meeting will take place exactly 60 years after the initial Oval Office meeting between President Kennedy and Dr. King on the morning of the original March on Washington.
  • Later that evening, President Biden will host a reception and provide remarks to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the founding of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

