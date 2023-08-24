What’s next for Dallas’ Sha’Carri Richardson, track and field world champion?

Sha’Carri Richardson of Dallas poses after winning the gold medal and setting a new record in the Women’s 100-meter final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

By Sports Day Staff

“I’m not back. I’m better.” That’s what world-class sprinter and Dallas Carter alum Sha’Carri Richardson said after winning the national title in the women’s 100m last month, which qualified her for the World Track and Field Championships for the first time.

She backed it up Monday, setting a 100-meter world championship record in a personal best 10.65 seconds in Budapest on Monday to claim her first major sprinting crown.

Here’s how to keep track of Richardson throughout the rest of the competition in Hungary.

How to watch Sha’Carri Richardson

(All listings are Dallas times)*

Wednesday, Aug. 23

4:20 a.m. — Women’s 200m, heats

Thursday, Aug. 24

12:45 p.m. — Women’s 200m, semifinals

Friday, Aug. 25

1 p.m. — Women’s 4x100m relay heats

2:40 p.m. — Women’s 200m, final

Saturday, Aug. 26

2:50 p.m. — Women’s 4x100m relay final

*Events are scheduled to be broadcast on either CNBC or USA Network, as well as streaming options on NBCSports.com. To see the full event schedule, click here.

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas ’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas.