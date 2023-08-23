The Other Black Girl on Hulu: Everything we know so far

A still from the upcoming series (image via Hulu)

By Debnabh Mitra

The Other Black Girl is an upcoming dystopian horror series set to be released on Hulu. The series is based on a novel of the same name by Zakiya Dalila Harris. The rights to the book were sold for a whopping $1 million and the adaptation is going to release in September 2023.

The upcoming Hulu series is produced by Rashida Jones. Rashida Jones has appeared in a number of hit NBC series like Parks and Recreation and The Office. She has also been a producer for the Netflix film Hot Girls Wanted.

Zakita Dalila Harris’ hit 2021 novel The Other Black Girl is adapted as a 10-episode series for its first season. The synopsis for the show reads:

“The Other Black Girl follows Nella, an African-American editorial assistant who works at a white NYC publishing firm. She gets excited to have a black co-worker when the new girl, Hazel arrives, but, is she a friend or foe?” ADVERTISEMENT

The show is slated to star Sinclair Daniel (known for Insidious: The Red Door) stars in the role of Nella Rogers and joining her is Ashleigh Murray (of Riverdale fame) as Hazel-May McCall. The upcoming Hulu series is going to premiere on the streaming platform on September 13, 2023.

The Other Black Girl – What we know from the trailer

The trailer for the upcoming Hulu series promises a lot. The trailer starts off on a peppy note with the introduction of Nella Rogers and givers viewers the impression that there is going to be a lot of comedy involved.

The trailer also introduces Hazel McCaw who is the only other black person in the office and there is a moment of bonding between Nella and Hazel. However, things start to take an awry turn when Nella starts to notice a lot of irregularities which also hints at the involvement of Hazel.

As per the book, viewers can expect a lot of twists and turns from this exciting Hulu series. The plot follows an editorial assistant Nella Rogers, who is the sole black employee of Wagner Books, a publishing company in New York City. Nella originally thinks that Hazel-May McCall, another black woman who is employed as an editing assistant, will be an ally.

Nella and Hazel communicate in a supportive manner in their personal encounters, but as a result of Hazel’s counsel and involvement, Nella quickly finds herself out of the loop and her ties at Wagner are strained. Nella receives unidentified messages telling her to leave Wagner. Nella starts to question whether Hazel is who she seems to be and looks for information about both of their troubled pasts—that of Wagner Books and that of Hazel.

More about The Other Black Girl

A still from the upcoming series (image via Hulu)

The Other Black Girl is seemingly taking on the terrifying world of tokenization, and racism, and attempting career advancements in a predominantly white industry.

The ensemble cast for the upcoming Hulu series includes Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, and Brittany Adebumola in the main roles. The cast also includes Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack, and Garcelle Beauvais.

The series is executive produced by Rashida Jones, Adam Fishbach, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey, Tara Duncan, Marty Bowen, and Wyck Godfrey.

Stay tuned for the exciting take on horror in the office space when The Other Black Girl premieres on Hulu on September 13, 2023.

