Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

JENNIFER RANDLE BECOMES THE FIRST CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER FOR MAC VENTURE CAPITAL

Published

THE FIRST CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

By Stacy Jackson

The MaC Venture Capital firm has made history by appointing its first chief operating officer, a Black woman.

The firm has appointed Jennifer Randle as the first person to take on this role in the company.

MaC Venture Capital has an extensive portfolio with investments in startups such as Spill, the Black-owned networking app and Twitter rival that launched in July 2023. 

Marlon Nichols, co-founder and managing partner at MaC, spoke to AfroTech about the firm’s mission. “Part of our ethos is not to be a ‘diversity fund’ but to set an example,” he said. “If you truly invest without bias, you will end up with a very diverse portfolio and a high-performing one, because that’s what the world looks like.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the outlet, Randle will transition from her position as executive vice president of finance and operations at The Chernin Group. Randle helped transform that company, which started as a family office, into a billion-dollar global investment firm.

With the same enthusiasm she held when beginning her career nearly two decades ago, Randle will now lead a company whose goal is to reflect the world as it is today 

“I wanted to be able to take all the things I have learned over the last 20-plus years and help build a firm and be a part of something so amazing and special,” Randle told AfroTech.

A MaC representative highlighted the company’s commitment to diversity, saying over half of the company identifies as Black. Furthermore, more than a quarter of its members are women.

Although there is still progress to be made regarding the representation of Black women in the venture capital space, we’re seeing an increasing number of investors like Randle. 

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Family Family

Finance

There’s wisdom in managing your credit

By CAPITAL ONE BANK For the fifth straight year, Capital One is proud to sponsor this special section of The Defender and, through it,...

4 days ago
racial wealth gap racial wealth gap

Finance

The urgency of ending the racial wealth gap

By Karen Juanita CamiloNY Amsterdam News This article, inspired by Deloitte research, is part of a series in which five Black-owned publications around the United...

August 11, 2023
shutterstock shutterstock

Editorial

The 16th annual “Rich States, Poor States” report: a look at the policies that could create opportunity for all

By Dr. Alveda King and Jonathan WilliamsSpecial to the AFRO While discussing his motivation for lowering state income taxes, Mississippi Speaker of the House...

July 12, 2023

Finance

MERCARIS, THE LEADER IN SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE PRICING, ACQUIRED BY ARGUS

By Iman Milner After a decade of leading the way in sustainable agriculture prices and analytics in the United States, Founder and CEO Kellee James‘ company Mercaris has...

July 9, 2023
Advertisement