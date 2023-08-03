What’s the Difference Between Hepatitis A, B, C, D & E?

By Cara Jones

Curious about what the differences are between hepatitis A, B, C, D and E? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Here, experts break down hepatitis infection by type to reveal what it is, the most common symptoms, how it’s transmitted and the options available to treat it.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis is a viral infection of the liver that causes liver inflammation, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A hepatitis A infection is caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV), which is very contagious, although there is a vaccine available to prevent it.

“Hepatitis A is spread through contaminated food and water, not through blood or sexual intercourse,” explains Dr. Melissa Jenkins, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Cleveland’s MetroHealth Medical Center.

The CDC notes that HAV may also be transmitted through close contact with someone who has been infected with the virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hepatitis A is spread through contaminated food and water, not through blood or sexual intercourse,” explains Dr. Melissa Jenkins, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Cleveland’s MetroHealth Medical Center.

The CDC notes that HAV may also be transmitted through close contact with someone who has been infected with the virus.

Hepatitis A symptoms may last up to two months and include:

Fatigue

Nausea

Abdominal pain

Jaundice

“There are no treatments for hepatitis A, except for supportive care [such as] medication for nausea [and] intravenous fluids,” explains Jenkins, who is also an associate professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, in Cleveland.

She adds that “hepatitis A does not cause a chronic infection like hepatitis B and C. Once people recover from hepatitis A, they do not have any long-term liver complications and are immune.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hepatitis B

Like hepatitis A, hepatitis B is vaccine preventable. The CDC states that it’s caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Jenkins explains that HBV “is spread through contact with blood or through sexual intercourse. It can also be spread from mother to child.”

According to the CDC, symptoms of HBV may include:

Fatigue

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

Abdominal pain

Jaundice

Joint pain

Dark-colored urine

Light-colored stool

“Most people who catch it do not have any symptoms at the time of infection, but some will have symptoms like we see with hepatitis C,” Jenkins notes.

The Mayo Clinic and CDC state that HBV may be treated with:

ADVERTISEMENT

An immunoglobin injection within 24 hours of infection

Supportive care for acute (short-term) infections, including rest, fluids and monitoring of the infection

Treatments for chronic (long-term) HBV infection may include:

Antiviral medications

Interferon injections

A liver transplant if the virus progresses and causes severe liver damage

“About 5% to 10% of adults do develop a chronic infection with hepatitis B. If people get hepatitis B as a child, it is much more likely that they will develop a chronic infection,” Jenkins shares.

“Not all people with chronic infection need treatment right away, but they need to see a doctor regularly to check their status,” she advises.

Hepatitis C

The CDC says that hepatitis C is unique from hepatitis A and B in that over half the infections are long-term (chronic), and there’s also no vaccine for it. The infection is caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV).

Having symptoms of acute HCV is not common, but you may experience:

ADVERTISEMENT

Loss of appetite

Yellow skin (jaundice) and yellow eyes (scleral icterus)

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Fever

Dark-colored urine

Light-colored stool

Fatigue

Joint pain

Chronic HCV symptoms are also uncommon but may include:

Chronic fatigue

Depression

“Hepatitis C is spread through contact with someone else’s blood,” Jenkins notes. “Current ways people get it are through sharing needles or paraphernalia for injecting or snorting drugs; tattoos, especially ones done in non-professional settings; or occupational exposures, like a health care worker who has a needlestick.”

She adds that it may also be transmitted from mother to child during pregnancy, but “is not transmitted very well through sex between a man and woman. Sex between men has a much higher chance of transmitting hepatitis C.”

According to the CDC and Hepatitis C Online, there are a number of antiviral medications available to treat HCV. In more severe cases, it may also be treated with liver transplant surgery.

Hepatitis D

Only people who have had hepatitis B may contract the hepatitis D virus (HDV). For this reason, it’s known as a “satellite virus” according to the CDC. It also has symptoms similar to HBV.

“This is a rapidly progressive disease,” explains Hepatitis B Foundation medical director Dr. Robert Gish, in a Liver Foundation webinar. He advises that this is why all patients with HBV should also be tested for HDV.

The CDC states that the only approved treatment for HDV in the United States is a drug called pegylated interferon alpha.

Hepatitis E

“Hepatitis E is very similar to hepatitis A. It’s spread through contaminated food and water,” Jenkins shares.

She notes that the following symptoms may indicate a hepatitis E infection:

Jaundice

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

“There are no treatments for hepatitis E other than supportive care,” Jenkins explains, although she also says it’s not a common infection in the United States.

According to the CDC, most people make a full recovery from hepatitis E virus (HEV) infection.