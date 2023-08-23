Managing Eczema Blisters: Your Guide to Prevention and Treatment

By Cara Jones

Dealing with eczema can be challenging, especially when blisters make an appearance. Eczema blisters, also known as dyshidrotic eczema, can cause discomfort and frustration.

What are eczema blisters?

Eczema blisters, often found on the hands and feet, are small, fluid-filled bumps that can be itchy and painful. They are a subtype of eczema known as dyshidrotic eczema. Triggers can vary from person to person, but common factors include stress, allergies, and exposure to irritants.

“This fluid, referred to as serous fluid, is ultimately a blood filtration product and is similar to when there is swelling in an area such as a swollen ankle after a sprain,” Peter Lio, MD, a dermatologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, tells Everyday Health. “In the skin, the fluid can be very concentrated around blood vessels and can be superficial enough to cause tiny blisters rather than just swelling of an area.”

After an eczema blister forms, it takes time for the body to reabsorb this fluid, “usually through the lymphatic system,” Dr. Lio adds. “Sometimes, however, they are very tense and superficial, and simply rupture, releasing the fluid outside of the skin and then needing to heal.”

Fortunately, with the right knowledge and care, you can take steps to prevent and treat these blisters effectively.

How to prevent eczema blisters

Eczema blisters aren’t always avoidable, but sticking to your eczema treatment plan can help keep them at bay. In some cases, your dermatologist may recommend corticosteroid creams, antihistamines, or other prescription medications to manage eczema blisters. Follow your doctor’s instructions carefully.

Treatments

The following treatments can help you manage eczema blisters:

Topical Steroids: For severe eczema flare-ups and blisters, your doctor may prescribe topical steroids to help reduce inflammation and itching. Topical Immunomodulators: These medications, such as calcineurin inhibitors, can help reduce inflammation and may be prescribed for certain cases of eczema. Antihistamines: Over-the-counter or prescription antihistamines can help alleviate itching and discomfort associated with eczema. Prescription Medications: In severe cases, your doctor may prescribe oral medications or other treatments to manage your eczema and prevent blisters. Phototherapy: Controlled exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light under medical supervision can help alleviate eczema symptoms, including blisters.

Lifestyle changes

The following lifestyle changes can also help you manage and prevent eczema blisters:

Keep Your Skin Hydrated

Moisturizing regularly is key to managing eczema and preventing blisters. Opt for thick, fragrance-free moisturizers or ointments that provide a barrier to lock in moisture. Apply after showering and throughout the day as needed to maintain hydration.

Choose Gentle Cleansers

Harsh soaps and cleansers can strip your skin of its natural oils, making it more prone to eczema flare-ups. Choose mild, unscented cleansers that are specifically formulated for sensitive skin.

Avoid Scratching

Itchy skin can lead to scratching, which can break the skin and worsen blisters. Keep your nails short and consider wearing

soft cotton gloves at night to prevent scratching during sleep.

Avoid Triggers

Identify and avoid triggers that may worsen your eczema. These could include certain foods, allergens, and environmental factors like excessive heat or humidity. Keeping a journal can help you track potential triggers and patterns.

Wear Comfortable Clothing

Opt for loose-fitting, breathable clothing made from soft fabrics like cotton. Avoid wool and synthetic materials, as they can irritate your skin and exacerbate blisters.

Practice Stress Management

Stress can play a significant role in triggering eczema flare-ups. Engage in relaxation techniques like deep breathing, yoga, meditation, or hobbies you enjoy to help keep stress levels in check.

Be Mindful of Allergens

If you suspect certain foods or environmental allergens are contributing to your eczema blisters, consider speaking with an allergist for testing and guidance.

Cold Compresses

Applying cold compresses to affected areas can provide relief from itching and inflammation. Just be sure to use a clean, soft cloth and avoid direct contact with ice.

Wet Dressings

Applying wet dressings can help soothe and heal blisters. Consult your doctor for guidance on how to properly use wet dressings.

Maintain a Consistent Routine

Consistency is key in managing eczema. Stick to your skincare routine, avoid triggers, and make healthy lifestyle choices to support your skin’s overall health.

When to see a dermatologist

Each person’s eczema journey is unique, so be patient and attentive to your skin’s needs. By taking a proactive approach to prevention and treatment, you can minimize the impact of eczema blisters and enjoy healthier, more comfortable skin.

If your eczema blisters are severe, persistent, or not responding to at-home care, it’s essential to consult a dermatologist. They can provide personalized guidance, prescribe medications if necessary, and help you develop an effective treatment plan.