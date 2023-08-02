Superb Woman: C. Joy Campbell

C. Joy Campbell, LCDC, is a prominent figure in her community through community service and ministry. Born and raised in Dallas, Joy received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Marketing and Master’s degree in Counseling and Community Development from Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU). She graduated from The Potter’s House School of Ministry and is the current owner of Guiding Minds Ministries LLC, which is an Outpatient Substance Abuse Facility for Individuals with Substance Use Disorders, that also provides educational services for second-chance offenders. An entrepreneur, she was a Conservatorship Worker at the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and as a case manager for Dallas Housing Authority.
