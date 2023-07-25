Ms. Linda J Bolding (MAY 30, 1924 – JULY 11,2023

Ms. Linda J. Bolding

Linda Jean Jackson Bolding was born in Forreston, Texas; and grew up in Malone, Texas. Her parents were Lollie and Vernal Jackson and she was the middle daughter ; Bernice (oldest) and Willie Jaye ( youngest). She attended public schools in Malone and Dallas, Texas and graduated from Booker T Washington in Dallas.

Linda was employed by the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School at Dallas in the Department Pathology as a Medical Photographer for 28 ½ years. It was there she met so many diverse people.

Prior to UT Linda worked in private homes and hotels, she was also a “ Rosie the Riveter” in Detroit during World War II and helped built fuselage and wings for the B-29 bombers.

She joined St. James in 1946 under the pastorate of the late Rev. J.R. McGee. She served in roles such as a Sunday School teacher for many years, also as Superintendent, Class leader, Steward , Stewardess and even once sung in the Senior Choir. She loved her church and served faithfully.

Linda was an avid Bridge player and was a member of the Hearts & Diamond Bridge Club.

She was married to Ulysses Bolding on July 10, 1948. She and her husband loved to travel, they often went to the Pacific Northwest and British Colombia. Even after she became a Widow she still travelled.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1992, her sisters: Bernice Lee 2002 and Willie Jaye Sanford in 2019.

Linda is survived by nieces: Sherrill R. Hearne (Joe), Celeste Brown, and Martha Sanford; one great-nephew, Brett Allen Rayson, a great-niece, Kelsee Hearne, a grandniece, Keri Bolding, a great-great- nephew James Kameron Hearne and a very special nephew-in – law Bernard B. Richardson and a host of relatives and friends.