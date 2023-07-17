Sha’Carri Richardson pushes past Shericka Jackson for second Diamond League 100m win

Sha’Carri Richardson wins her heat in the first round of the women’s 200 meters during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, July 8, 2023.(Ashley Landis / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Add another victory to Sha’Carri Richardson’s tally for 2023.

After claiming a spot in next month’s World Athletics Championships, the Carter alum was back in action at a Diamond League meet Sunday in Silesia, Poland. Facing a group of familiar faces, Richardson once again claimed victory in the 100-meter dash.

Although Poland’s Ewa Swoboda had the race’s strongest start, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson took over the momentum when she pulled away from the pack after a burst of speed. Jackson’s advantage wouldn’t last, as Richardson overtook the lead a few paces away from the finish line.

Sha'Carri Richardson 🇺🇲 wins the women's 100m at the Silesia Diamond League in 10.76s (0.2), and remains undefeated in 2023!



What originally seemed like a photo finish ended up in Richardson’s favor, as she posted a winning time of 10.76 seconds. Jackson took second with a 10.78, while Swoboda finished in third at 10.94 seconds.

This is the second time Richardson has edged out Jackson in a Diamond League race this season. In a May meet in Doha, Qatar, the Dallas native posted a 10.76 while Jackson clocked in at 10.85.

Richardson and Jackson have gone head-to-head multiple times in the 100 meters, with both sprinters currently standing as some of the event’s top competitors. Richardson captured the USATF Outdoor title in the event last week, building on a prelim performance that included a world-leading 10.71 time in Eugene, Ore.

