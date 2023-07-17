Connect with us

Sha’Carri Richardson pushes past Shericka Jackson for second Diamond League 100m win

This is the second time Richardson has edged out Jackson in a Diamond League race this season.

Published

Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Richardson wins her heat in the first round of the women’s 200 meters during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, July 8, 2023.(Ashley Landis / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

By Sports Day Staff

Add another victory to Sha’Carri Richardson’s tally for 2023.

After claiming a spot in next month’s World Athletics Championships, the Carter alum was back in action at a Diamond League meet Sunday in Silesia, Poland. Facing a group of familiar faces, Richardson once again claimed victory in the 100-meter dash.

Although Poland’s Ewa Swoboda had the race’s strongest start, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson took over the momentum when she pulled away from the pack after a burst of speed. Jackson’s advantage wouldn’t last, as Richardson overtook the lead a few paces away from the finish line.

What originally seemed like a photo finish ended up in Richardson’s favor, as she posted a winning time of 10.76 seconds. Jackson took second with a 10.78, while Swoboda finished in third at 10.94 seconds.

This is the second time Richardson has edged out Jackson in a Diamond League race this season. In a May meet in Doha, Qatar, the Dallas native posted a 10.76 while Jackson clocked in at 10.85.

Richardson and Jackson have gone head-to-head multiple times in the 100 meters, with both sprinters currently standing as some of the event’s top competitors. Richardson captured the USATF Outdoor title in the event last week, building on a prelim performance that included a world-leading 10.71 time in Eugene, Ore.

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas- at the bottom.

