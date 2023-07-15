Donna Richardson Makes History Again!

Elaine LaLanne joyously presents Donna Richardson with the IDEA World Jack LaLanne Lifetime Award, which is presented in honor of her late husband Jack LaLanne.

By Sylvia Dunnavant Hines

Texas Metro News

Over the last three decades, fitness expert Donna Richardson has taken her health and fitness message from Dallas, Tex, across 50 states, 50 countries, and six continents. Today, in Los Angeles, her efforts in the health and fitness industry were recognized with the presentation of the prestigious IDEA World Jack LaLanne Lifetime Award.

Elaine LaLanne, the 96-year-old widow of the fitness guru presented the award to Richardson. Elaine continues to carry on the LaLanne legacy by inspiring others to live healthy lifestyles and noted the history-making moment of Richardson being the first African American woman to receive the 40-year-old IDEA World Organization award.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this award, which was created in honor of Jack LaLanne,” said the Silver Spring, MD native who majored in Health Education and Dance at Hollins College. “To be the first African American woman to receive the award is definitely very special. I hope that my receiving the award gives hope to others in the health and fitness industry. No matter what your race, nationality, or your circumstances are, anything is possible.”

Richardson, also in acknowledging the significance of being the first, added, “However, like our vice president, Kamala Harris has often said, ‘I know that I won’t be the last.’”

Fitness experts Billy Blanks and Donna Richardson are the only two African Americans to receive the highest honor in the fitness industry presented by IDEA World in honor of Jack LaLanne.

Presented to an individual who has made a significant and lasting contribution in the areas of health and fitness by promoting the benefits of exercise and healthy eating through his/her work in the media or public eye, this annual award was created in 2011 and given posthumously to Jack LaLanne, the proclaimed Godfather of Fitness, in its inaugural year.

Previous recipients include actress and fitness expert Jane Fonda; the creator of Zumba® Alberto Perez; record-breaking swimmer Diana Nyad; Tae Bo creator Billy Blanks; The Today Show’s Jenna Wolfe; the creator of P90X Tony Horton; and best-selling author/coach Todd Durkin.

For Richardson, her health and fitness journey has been compared to a “ministry.”

“I think back to how I started my career. I stepped out on faith and started my fitness journey because I became sick and tired of being sick and tired of seeing my family, my community, and church members suffering and dying of preventable illnesses,” Richardson explained. “There is a problem and I felt that the solution was within me that I could become a change agent and help my family and help others.

“I followed my passion and as a result, I have gotten to work with organizations like IDEA World and share my expertise with other fitness professionals. There are no words to express my excitement by being honored with this award which is voted on by my peers from all over the world.”

Her work even caught the eyes of presidents. Richardson is the only person appointed by both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama to serve on the President’s Council for Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition. She was also an ambassador for First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move Initiative.”

Richardson has starred in over 25 award-winning videos including the best-selling “Buns of Steel” which sold over 10 million copies.

She starred in best-selling videos for ESPN, Nike, Sweating in the Spirit, Body Gospel, and her own line of videos. Her Sweating in the Spirit DVD was featured in Tyler Perry’s movie “Diary of a Mad Black Woman.”

Donna Richardson, Elaine LaLanne and Laverne Richardson celebrate Donna being the first African American female to receive the IDEA World Jack LaLanne Award.

She was one of five Nike Female Athletes to have her own signature shoe, the Donna Richardson “Air Max Mundo.”

Most recently she made headlines as she partnered with her mother, Laverne Ruth Richardson, with the creation of Mama Laverne’s Chicken and Waffle Mix, which yes, healthy living played a role in also says Richardson because “I have a background in health and fitness, we looked at all options. We have it where you can fry it, air fry it or bake it.”

Living healthy is a way of life that she enjoys and the best-selling author, television and radio show host, and actress doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“I feel like God is blowing me kisses as I receive this award,” said Richardson, who was saluted during the presentation in special congratulatory videos from her Pastor Bishop T. D. Jakes of Dallas’ The Potter’s House and from media mogul and friend Oprah Winfrey.

Richardson, who had a humble start in her fitness career as an instructor at Bally’s Health Club, is committed to giving back to the community.

In addition to being named by Essence magazine as “one out of 25 most inspiring women in America” in 2006, she is in the Guinness Book of World Records for creating and leading the world’s largest line dance, with over 50,000 participants at Megafest hosted by Bishop Jakes in Atlanta, GA.

“Being in the health and fitness industry for 30 years is not about just making a profit,” she said. My goal has always been how to make an impact. I love partnering with organizations so that I can make a difference and bring about a change to help others. This will always be a part of what I do.”

