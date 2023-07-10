Connect with us

Sha’Carri Richardson wins 200m prelim at Outdoor Championships, continues dominance

Richardson, a Carter alum, also won the 100-meter title Friday.

Published

Sha'Carri Richardson
Sha’Carri Richardson reacts as she wins her heat in the first round of the women’s 200 meters during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, July 8, 2023.(Ashley Landis / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

By SportsDay Staff

The weekend keeps getting better for Sha’Carri Richardson at the USATF Outdoor Championships.

The Carter alum, after winning the 100-meter title Friday, comfortably won the first round of the women’s 200 meters Saturday within 21.61 seconds (+2.6 m/s wind). The meet record was also 21.61 seconds, set by Gabby Thomas on June 26, 2021, but that was wind-legal.

Her recent success comes two years after having her national title stripped because of a doping violation.

The 23-year-old declared Friday that she wasn’t just back.

“I’m here to say, ‘I’m not back, I’m better,’” Richardson said.

Saturday’s results backed that up, again.

The semifinal run is scheduled to take place at 7:45 p.m. roughly Sunday evening, with the final around 9:10 p.m. local time.

This story, originally published in The Dallas Morning News, is reprinted as part of a collaborative partnership between The Dallas Morning News and Texas Metro News. The partnership seeks to boost coverage of Dallas’ communities of color, particularly in southern Dallas- at the bottom.

