Sha’Carri Richardson wins 200m prelim at Outdoor Championships, continues dominance

Sha’Carri Richardson reacts as she wins her heat in the first round of the women’s 200 meters during the U.S. track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, July 8, 2023.(Ashley Landis / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

By SportsDay Staff

The weekend keeps getting better for Sha’Carri Richardson at the USATF Outdoor Championships.

The Carter alum, after winning the 100-meter title Friday, comfortably won the first round of the women’s 200 meters Saturday within 21.61 seconds (+2.6 m/s wind). The meet record was also 21.61 seconds, set by Gabby Thomas on June 26, 2021, but that was wind-legal.

Sha’Carri Richardson blazes to a 21.61 (+2.6) in the opening round of the women’s 200. Her huge smile at the finish line says it all. 🔥🔥🔥



*21.61 would’ve tied the fastest time EVER at this championship meet had the wind been at legal limit. pic.twitter.com/69zHg43nM6 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 9, 2023

Her recent success comes two years after having her national title stripped because of a doping violation.

The 23-year-old declared Friday that she wasn’t just back.

“I’m here to say, ‘I’m not back, I’m better,’” Richardson said.

Saturday’s results backed that up, again.

The semifinal run is scheduled to take place at 7:45 p.m. roughly Sunday evening, with the final around 9:10 p.m. local time.

