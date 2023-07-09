Supreme Court decisions receive immediate responses

Coalition includes National Urban League, National Action Network, NAACP, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), UnidosUS, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund

Civil RIghts Organizations Denounce SCOTUS Decision

A coalition of civil rights groups issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse affirmative action in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard University and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina.

“The extreme decisions of the Supreme Court to overturn affirmative action in the college admissions process was incredibly disappointing. The conservative-majority court erased decades of momentous progress. The effects of this decision will further perpetuate the deep and structural racism that exists in this country.

“To claim that affirmative action violates the equal protection clause of the 14th amendment goes to show that there are members of the Supreme Court who are unfamiliar with the amendment’s history and intention. Our nation is stronger because of the unique experiences and talents of all people. Yesterday’s decision serves as a distressing reminder of the uphill battle we continue to face in dismantling systemic racism and the potential implications this decision can have on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the workplace.

“Together, we will fight relentlessly until every student has the equal opportunity to access higher education and pursue their dreams. Our country thrives when we nurture the talents and potential of students from all backgrounds and build respect for everyone. Despite this Supreme Court ruling, we remain resolute in our commitment to constructing equitable pathways to higher education and the opportunity that comes with it.”

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett :

“Today, the Supreme Court decided to legislate from the bench and shackle millions of borrowers to often predatory student loan debt that has left entire generations of Americans poorer than their parents for the first time in American history. Millions of Americans were pressured to take on student loan debt to compete in our modern workforce, and are now trying to pay off mountains of debt with wages that have remained largely stagnant for decades. The cost of higher education is roughly ten times higher than it was 50 years ago, rents and cost of living have skyrocketed, while average wages adjusted for inflation have barely changed in that same amount of time. Unlike other forms of debt, student loan debt is virtually impossible to discharge, while unforgiving lenders are authorized to garnish wages less than a year out of school. And like so many other rulings from this extremist Supreme Court, student loan debt disproportionately impacts Black and Brown borrowers, single parents, and low-income Americans.

“This ruling is especially ironic, given that a Supreme Court Justice has apparently found the cost of education in America so unbearably high that he must depend on the generosity of a billionaire patron to cover the cost of tuition for a child in his care. For the majority of Americans who don’t have billionaire buddies to cover their bills, this ruling threatens to bankrupt a generation already crippled by two recessions and a pandemic in their prime working years. Today’s working Americans are facing skyrocketing costs of living, stagnant wages, and staggering debt – all while paying for the Social Security and Medicare costs of their parents while being told these programs will be bankrupt by the time they need them. We are robbing the young while refusing to increase taxes on the wealthy, and bankrupting the future of America in the process.”

Texas Democrats on SCOTUS Curtailing Rights for LGBTQ+Americans and Allowing for Discrimination

AUSTIN, Texas – Jeff Strater, President of the Texas Stonewall Democrats:

“Far-right extremists, this time under the supposed guise of ‘religious freedom,’ have succeeded in allowing unfettered discrimination in public accommodations with this decision.

“Let me be frank: LGBTQ+ – and all minority – rights are in jeopardy here in Texas and across the country.

“This is a sad day for America, and, horrifically, only time will tell just how broad this ruling will be. Will a shop owner be allowed to refuse to sell goods to a man in a yamaka because of ‘religious beliefs’? Will a woman in a hijab be denied emergency care at a Christian hospital?

“This has been a tragically sad Pride Month in Texas and all over the United States. We’ve seen ultra-MAGA extremists at every level of government work to demonize, tarnish, and degenerate their LGBTQ+ neighbors – often even achieving legislative success. But as we approach the anniversary of the Civil Rights Act, we need to remember that there will always be a loud minority who are willing to stand in the way – and even actively work to overturn – progress in the securing of basic human rights. Sometimes that minority will even temporarily get its way. “What the Civil Rights Act taught us is that we cannot lose hope and we cannot stop fighting.

“Because as long as a dedicated majority continues the fight to bend the arc of the moral universe toward justice, it will, eventually, bend. Time – and progress – only marches in one direction: forward.”

The National Organization of Black County Officials on Ending Affirmative Action

Milli Moto, CEO/Executive Director of NOBCO, said:

“The Supreme Court’s decision to end affirmative action is deeply disheartening. It undermines the progress we have made in advancing educational equity and perpetuates the structural barriers that have hindered the success of marginalized communities. Affirmative action has helped us combat these systemic injustices, and its elimination sends a distressing message that the fight for equal opportunity is no longer a priority. Our fight for equal access to education remains steadfast, and we call upon lawmakers, including our county officials and their local institutions, to seek alternative solutions that promote fairness and opportunity for all.”

NOBCO firmly believes that striving for diversity is a moral imperative and its attainment an essential element for a robust and thriving society. The idea of America has long been a catalyst for world change; it is a dream that we mustn’t let die. When educational institutions reflect the diversity of our nation, they foster a richer learning environment that prepares students for a globalized world. Affirmative action has been a mechanism that attempts to level a playing field that, frankly, has never been leveled at all. Its elimination threatens to perpetuate disparities and limit opportunities for underrepresented individuals who want – and simply deserve – a fair chance at what belongs to each and every one of us.

As an organization committed to the welfare and empowerment of Black communities, NOBCO will continue to work tirelessly to promote policies that advance diversity, equity, and inclusion. We call upon elected officials, universities, and concerned citizens to join us in seeking alternative solutions that ensure equal access to higher education for all people, irrespective of their racial or ethnic backgrounds.

Now more than ever, we seek to collaborate with like-minded organizations, community leaders, and individuals to ensure that the voices of the underrepresented are heard and that the doors of opportunity remain open to all aspiring students.