12-YEAR-OLD LAUNCHES NATURAL SKINCARE LINE FOR BLACK AND BROWN KIDS

After a lay off from her job as an IT Federal Contractor, Patrice Chappelle, a wife, and mother of one, turned a challenging situation into a new opportunity. Together with her 12-year-old son Bron and husband Don, she launched MelanBrand Skin, a Black-owned kid’s skincare line that provides natural and safe products for melanated skin in May 2023.

“We started our brand because of the lack of products on the market for kids with melanated skin, and not just any skincare line, but one that does not contain ingredients with unnecessary chemicals and toxins. Our products naturally contain antioxidants, hydrates, and balances skin, soothes skin irritation, can reduce skin redness, and may be used by just about any/most skin types. We also have products for eczema, psoriasis, and dermatitis. The products are also gluten free, paraben free, formaldehyde free, phthalate free, and cruelty free. Our packaging is BPA free and made in the USA,” said Patrice.

When Bron was eleven, his mom knew it was more than time for him to begin focusing more on his skincare regimen outside of using regular soap, water, and lotion. The lotion never worked very well for moisturizing Bron’s face, and the soap would dry out his skin. Patrice struggled to find effective skincare products for his skin, and she knew she had to be the solution, so she created a skincare line that is both effective and affordable. It’s a family affair, and all hands are on deck as Patrice’s husband Don is the COO.

“We believe that every child deserves to have healthy and nourished skin, and that’s what we aim to provide with our products. Our mission is to empower parents to take care of their children’s skin in a natural and safe way, help the parents empower their kids to do the same, every day, and to empower Black and brown kids to feel confident in their skin,” said Patrice. “When we discuss hygiene with our kids, we never emphasize proper skin care for a daily and nightly routine. It is always brushing your teeth in the morning and at night, putting your deodorant on, taking showers, but never here is how we take care of the first thing that people see; your face! Or it is always washing your face, but with what? Now, there is a line for kids with melanated skin,” said Patrice.

The products offered by MelanBrand Skin are suitable for just about any/most skin types, making them ideal for families looking for safe and gentle skincare options for their children. “We are proud to offer a line of products that parents can feel good about using on their children,” said Patrice. “We know how important it is to take care of our children’s skin, and we are dedicated to providing natural and safe options that families can trust.”

