Black Business: Skincare by eu2be

Meet Charla Jones founder of Skincare by eu2be an award-winning skincare brand known for its nutrient-rich biomimetic carrier oils designed to support skin barrier health and well-being for all bodies and skin types. Charla believes that if you take care of the skin that takes care of you it gives rise to a sense of well-being and she says that’s real treasure. Visit the website and shop the rare eu2be products.

https://www.eu2be.com/ email: customerservice@eu2be.com