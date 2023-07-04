SQUIRE, THE BLACK BARBERSHOP BOOKING APP CLEARS $1B IN PROCESSED PAYMENTS

Squire fouders Dave Salvant (right) and Songs LaRon. (Image: Twitter/TechCrunch)

By Iman Milner

Squire, the barbershop scheduling app, has surpassed $1 billion in payments processed, according to a tweet from Squire Co-Founder Songe LaRon.

The celebratory news came via a series of tweets from the company’s co-founder, who shared a bit of the journey to arrive at the milestone. “It took two years to reach our first $1 million, 5.5 years to $100 million, and now we surpassed $1B,” he said.

1/4 @GetSquire has just surpassed $1B in payments processed! A huge thanks to our barbering community for making this possible. It's your trust that's brought us here. 🚀 — Songe (@songelaron) June 7, 2023

He continued, “Every dollar reflects the hard work of our team and the dedication of the barbers we serve, and I’m deeply grateful to every shop owner, barber, and team member who’s been part of this journey.” Squire, which currently has a $750 million valuation, was launched in 2016 to help barbers and clients find each other seamlessly. The platform is described as an all-in-one barbershop business management system that helps professionals retain customers, manage operations, and increase revenue. Some of the app’s standout features include Instagram booking, contactless payments, and virtual waiting rooms.

A large part of Squire’s success can be attributed to the commitment of its founders. LaRon and his business partner, Dave Salvant, took an all-or-nothing approach to launch the app, according to AfroTech. “My co-founder was working at a law firm and quit his job,” Salvant said. “We had to figure out if we believed strongly enough in this to leave our jobs and institutions – people think about that all the time.” Betting on themselves has earned the pair huge dividends through successful funding rounds for Squire from ICONIQ Capital, Trinity Ventures, and others.