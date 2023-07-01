Texas Rangers, Groups hosts“ HBCU Diamond Night”

WHO: The Texas Rangers is partnering with the Tom Joyner Foundation, MAJIC 94.5FM, 97.9 The Beat, and Republic National Distributing Company to host the HBCU Diamond Night, recognizing current students and alumni from Historically Black Colleges & Universities.

WHEN: 3:05 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023.

WHERE: Globe Life Park, 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington TX 76011.

WHAT: A limited number of 500 tickets are available for sale with a portion of the proceeds going to the Tom Joyner Foundation, a 25-year-old, 501c3 that helps support students attending HBCUs. Use this link https://fevogm.com/event/Texasrangers7 to purchase tickets today. If you’re interested in bulk group purchases, please contact Isaiah Yates, iyates@texasrangers.com.

HBCUs were formed to provide access to education to Blacks who were denied access to other universities. The U.S. Department of Education reports that there are 99 HBCUs around the country with 327,000 students. Here are several key facts about HBCUS:

