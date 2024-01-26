Connect with us

A Party with A Purpose Ready to Set Sail

Reach Media Inc. – Tom Joyner’s Ultimate Party with a Purpose® is gearing up to embark on the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 2024, a transformative experience aimed at supporting students in Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). 

Departing from Miami, Florida, on April 27, 2024, the cruise will navigate through the Caribbean ports of the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, hosting a lively Beach Party at Labadee, complemented by delightful days at sea.

Established by the pioneering retired radio host and philanthropist Tom Joyner, the Fantastic Voyage is a crucial fundraiser, generating support for students in Historically Black Colleges and Universities. 

Over its illustrious history, the Tom Joyner Foundation has raised an impressive sum, surpassing $71,456,826, empowering students to pursue their education.

The 24th edition promises an unforgettable lineup featuring iconic performers such as Chaka KhanEarth Wind & FireKirk FranklinBobby BrownAshantiJa RuleTankRalph TresvantMethod Man & Redman, George WallaceJ. Anthony BrownAlison Hinds, a Gerald Levert Tribute with additional acts, bands, and surprises to be announced. Tom Joyner’s Ultimate Party with a Purpose® remains committed to its core mission of supporting HBCU students.

“I am thrilled for the 24th sailing of the Fantastic Voyage! This unique event provides a once-in-a-lifetime musical experience for cruise attendees to Party with a Purpose® and contribute to the vital cause of raising funds for HBCU scholarships,” expressed Tom Joyner.

The Fantastic Voyage encompasses more than 40 live entertainment acts, seminars, daily inspiration, celebrities, and engaging theme nights, embodying a celebration of music, empowerment, and philanthropy.

For further details or to secure your spot online, visit www.FantasticVoyage2024.com or contact  (214) 495-1963.

