Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Trendsetter

What Juneteenth Means to Me

Published

By Sruja Peruka
Trendsetter Team

Lashaunte Beathea
Lashaunte Beathea

Response: Juneteenth brings a celebration of life for Black people. They waited around for this day and you know, while the rest of the United States is free, Black people were still enslaved. So Juneteenth is a celebration of life. We get to celebrate everything that we’ve overcome, all the changes. We’ve made everything to show the world that we are here. We matter, we make a difference in that we are who we are.

Lashaunte Beathea, a vendor at the McKinney Juneteenth celebration.

Mya Land
Mya Land

Response:  what Juneteenth means to me is like a celebration after the slaves, our ancestors or slaves were free in Texas and we all celebrate that just to recognize it.

Mya Land, a Mckinney local, attends celebrations in Finch Park.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chris Jones
Chris Jones

Response: liberation, community ultimately as you can see everyone getting together, it’s a beautiful thing but most importantly liberation.

Chris Jones 33 (right), studio manager for Mayweather Boxing + Fitness in Frisco

Joshua Berry
Joshua Berry

Response: Juneteenth means unity, essentially its community. We are very diverse, we are very culturally rich and Juneteenth is a celebration of that and everybody coming together we’re enjoying some great music, great food, great time and basically great vibes.

Joshua Berry, director of Bridge the Gap, holds the declaration that states June 19th as Juneteenth National Independence Day. 

Shanise Brown
Shanise Brown

Response: “Freedom, Black pride, love, family, everything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

 Shanise Brown (right), a local vendor at the Juneteenth celebration in Mckinney.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Juneteenth block party Juneteenth block party

News

Juneteenth block party focuses on importance of Black community’s economic wellness and safety from violence

By Milkee Bekele, Mshale Reporter After a week of canceled outdoor events due to unhealthy air quality, the Twin Cities finally got to celebrate the...

5 hours ago
Artist Reginald Adams Artist Reginald Adams

News

Juneteenth 2023 isn’t over, it’s just getting started

By Aswad Walker According to the words and actions of Blacks in Houston and beyond, Juneteenth 2023 isn’t over. In fact, it’s just beginning. Example...

1 day ago
Credit: Adobe Stock Images Credit: Adobe Stock Images

News

Reporter’s Message: Juneteenth, DEI setbacks, Graduation fiasco

By Laura Onyeneho Honor Juneteenth: Protect Black History It becomes clear that it is time to acknowledge and respect Black history in the same way...

2 days ago
Al Sharpton Al Sharpton

Editorial

Rev. Sharpton, King Family Mark Juneteenth with Plans for 60th Anniversary of March on Washington

By Atlanta Tribune 60th Anniversary of March on Washington A Continuation of Dr. King’s Work This August, Martin Luther King, III, Arndrea Waters King,...

3 days ago
Advertisement