Lashaunte Beathea

Response: Juneteenth brings a celebration of life for Black people. They waited around for this day and you know, while the rest of the United States is free, Black people were still enslaved. So Juneteenth is a celebration of life. We get to celebrate everything that we’ve overcome, all the changes. We’ve made everything to show the world that we are here. We matter, we make a difference in that we are who we are.

Lashaunte Beathea, a vendor at the McKinney Juneteenth celebration.

Mya Land

Response: what Juneteenth means to me is like a celebration after the slaves, our ancestors or slaves were free in Texas and we all celebrate that just to recognize it.

Mya Land, a Mckinney local, attends celebrations in Finch Park.

Chris Jones

Response: liberation, community ultimately as you can see everyone getting together, it’s a beautiful thing but most importantly liberation.

Chris Jones 33 (right), studio manager for Mayweather Boxing + Fitness in Frisco

Joshua Berry

Response: Juneteenth means unity, essentially its community. We are very diverse, we are very culturally rich and Juneteenth is a celebration of that and everybody coming together we’re enjoying some great music, great food, great time and basically great vibes.

Joshua Berry, director of Bridge the Gap, holds the declaration that states June 19th as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Shanise Brown

Response: “Freedom, Black pride, love, family, everything.”

Shanise Brown (right), a local vendor at the Juneteenth celebration in Mckinney.