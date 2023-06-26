Connect with us

Cynthia Ann Washington (April 7, 1962-June 11, 2023)

Cynthia Ann Washington

Cynthia Ann Washington was born on April 7, 1962.

She was conceived by Lester and Lucille Washington. She leaves behind lifelong partner, Keith Dodd.

She had four siblings; Tyrone Morgan, Lester Washington (Renee), Kevin B. Washington (LeVonda) and Marie Miller.

Cynthia found Christ at an early age and attended Faithful Missionary Baptist Church.

Cynthia was educated in the Wilmer-Hutchins Independent School District system. She graduated from Wilmer High School in 1980.

Cynthia is a lifelong lover of helping others. After high school she attended Nursing School and later found her passion attending to others through the food service industry, as a hospitality worker for Carrolton-Framers Branch ISD and Coppell ISD.

Cynthia was blessed to have three daughters and a God-daughter; Scheniquia Thornton, Tabrechai Washington, Miracle Washington, and Lamesa Warren. Cynthia was blessed with ten grandchildren.

Texas Metro News

