Irving ISD names new district Athletic Coordinator, Head Football Coach

The old saying “there’s no place like home” is true for many people.

Brent Nickerson
Brent Nickerson – IISD Athletic Coordinator-Irving High Head Football Coach

By Dorothy J. Gentry
It certainly is for Brent Nickerson.

It certainly is for Brent Nickerson.

The familiar face in the Irving Independent School District has been named the district’s athletic coordinator and head football coach at Irving High School. Nickerson grew up in Irving and is a graduate of and former coach at MacArthur High School.

“I am both humbled and thrilled at the opportunity to return to Irving ISD – my roots, my hometown – as the Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach of Irving High School,” says Nickerson. “I look forward to building everlasting relationships with our students, student-athletes, faculty and staff, district personnel and the Irving ISD community.

“Although winning will be an essential goal for our programs, my coaching staff and I will be passionate in shaping the lives of our students and athletes, instilling values, and the lifelong growth and development of our scholars both on and off the playing surface.”

Nickerson has spent the last three years at Flower Mound High School, where he was an Assistant Head Coach, Defensive Passing Game Coordinator, Head Junior Varsity Football Coach, Special Teams Coordinator, Defensive Backs Coach and a Life Skills/Health Teacher.

He served at MacArthur High School from 2013 to 2020 as a Defensive Coordinator, Defensive Backs Coach, Special Teams Coordinator, Head Track Coach, Recruiting Coordinator, Interim Campus Coordinator/Head Football Coach and Physical Education Teacher.

Nickerson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in General Business, Management and Marketing from Texas Tech University, where he played football on a full academic/athletic scholarship.

His brother, Trenton Nickerson, is the principal at Lady Bird Johnson Middle School also in Irving.

Advertisement