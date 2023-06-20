23rd Annual City Men Cook Father’s Day Sunday Dinner

Over 850 people attended the 23rd City Men Cook Father’s Day event hosted by Oscar Joyner and Terry Allen. City Men Cook is aptly titled the Largest Sunday Dinner in North Texas and it did not disappoint! Charged with a commitment to showcase mentors, leaders, fathers, and father figures in our families and communities. This year’s event recognized Regina Taylor and featured a tribute to Juneteenth with the Rev Clarence Glover, delivering a costumed re-enactment of the speech given on June 19, 1865. Also Hollywood Celebrity Photography & Author Carell Augustus and Local PR executive Trent Walters with their Books Black Hollywood and How it’s Posed To Be.
