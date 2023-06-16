Lucille Fullilove, a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on June 13, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born on February 8, 1932, in Marshall, TX. Lucille was a great pillar of strength and resilience and a strong woman of faith. She was a loving and devoted mother to her only child, Sharon Diane Kennedy, and a cherished grandmother to her four grandchildren.

Lucille was known for her feisty, no non-sense attitude and her impeccable work ethic. She was a longtime member of Full Gospel Holy Temple Church and attended Childress Temple later in life. Lucille’s hobby was going to church and was often at a church service every night of the week. Lucille worked in the food service industry most of her adult life, with tenure at Marshall ISD, Stephanie’s Café, and Mr. Gatti’s Pizza.

Lucille was preceded in death by her father and mother, Izia and Callie Clough, and her siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory: one daughter, Sharon Kennedy; four grandchildren: Austaucia Wallace (Charles), Shatera Kennedy-Allen, Charles E. Kennedy, Jr., and Ashlei Jackson (Joshua); one great-granddaughter: Reign-Noelle Allen; and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends.