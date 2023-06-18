Superb Woman: Isatou “Satou” Sabally

Isatou “Satou” Sabally is a star, and she shows her skills as a member of the Dallas Wings. Recently she was named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week. Born in New York City, she played basketball at the University of Oregon, where prior to entering the 2020 WNBA Draft, she appeared in every game her first two seasons at Oregon. As a Duck, she was named to the Pac-12 all-Freshman team and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Pac-12 team, an honorable mention All-American by the WBCA. As a rookie she was named to the 2020 AP All-Rookie team. In her second season she was named to the 2021 WNBA All-Star team. Satou is also a philanthropist and servant leader. She’s involved, a requested speaker and conscientious human rights activist.
