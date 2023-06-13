Calvin Earl Moree grew up with a dream of traveling the world. Calvin was born August 25, 1939 in the small town of Sidon, Mississippi (Leflore County). He spent most of his school age years in Greenville, Mississippi (Washington County). Washington and Leflore counties are part of the region referred to as the Mississippi Delta—once the home of the highest rate of racial terror in the state, in the state with the highest rate of racial terror in the United States.

Growing up, Calvin’s father, Willie Moree was not around much although for good reason. Willie Moree was a proud black man that challenged racism/white supremacy to support his family in the best way possible. As a young boy Calvin recalled that Willie Moree traveled to work and sent money back home. Back in those times the Mississippi river levee was being built as well as many interstate highways in Texas and Arkansas. If you’ve ever seen this type of work in action, you would have seen the HUGE earth movers. His job was to drive and maneuver huge earth moving trucks that were so big that the tires stood over six feet tall.

One of Calvin’s favorite stories was about his father’s encounter with a terrorist. At the time the Texas Rangers had been called in to protect the work crew from a white mob’s attempt to lynch the Black workers on the crew. One day one of the terrorists was able to sneak through the line and climb up to the door of the earthmover as Willie Moree was driving. Thankfully Willie had a large wrench in the cab which he used to club the would-be assailant in the head as he drove. Dad was proud of his father and this was one of the few stories he told about his father.

Another story he loved to tell was how he used to wake up before sunrise as a schoolboy and milk the cows on Daddy Scales farm. Then after finishing his chores and eating an oatmeal breakfast (sticks to your ribs), he walked 3-4 miles to school. Calvin seemed to tell that story at just the right time to motivate his children to overcome the challenge that lay before them.

Calvin loved spending time with his grandparents, cousins, brothers, and sisters on the farm. He frequently mentioned how he enjoyed driving into town with Daddy Scales because all the bankers and shopkeepers treated him in a respectful manner referring to him as Mr. Scales instead of “boy”.

One of the central themes of Calvin’s life from the mid-1950’s onward was Coleman High School in Greenville, Mississippi. Coleman High School was a wonderful school comprised entirely of African American students, teachers, and administrators. The students were extremely well taught and the teachers held them to high expectations. It was while attending Coleman that Calvin began the courtship of Mary Ann Dailey, the future Mary Ann Moree. Mary Sullivan (Mary Ann’s grandmother) was quite protective of Mary Ann. Calvin often told the story of Mary (Mama) Sullivan following them to the movies while doing her best to hide behind trees along the way.

Many life-long friendships were forged during the four years that Calvin and Mary Ann attended Coleman High. Decades later the high school reunions would become the highlight of their summers. For the remainder of their lives, they maintained those friendships and enjoyed attending many Coleman High School reunions. After graduating from high school, Calvin began the first phase of many of his travels around the world by joining the Air Force. He attended basic training in Alabama followed by his first deployment to Guam during the Vietnam War.

Calvin often said “they broke the mold when they made your Momma.” Mary Ann Moree was the apple of his eye—and he, the apple of hers. People have remarked “No one ever looked at me the way your mom looks at your Daddy”. Their love was iconic.

After graduating from high school, Calvin joined the Air Force and left Greenville for basic training. Soon thereafter he returned to marry Mary Ann before leaving again to deploy to Guam. After Guam, he and Mary Ann moved with the Air Force to Kansas, Washington state, Texas, the Netherlands, New York state and back to Texas. During those years they traveled and visited many countries. Calvin was able to accomplish his goal of traveling the world.

Calvin’s foremost accomplishments include earning a third-degree black belt in Judo, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant in the Air Force and earning an associate degree at Tarrant County Junior College. However, Calvin felt his greatest accomplishment by far was successfully courting, and eventually marrying, Miss Mary Ann Dailey–followed closely by the birth of three children Calvin Jr., Darryl and Patricia. Calvin and Mary Ann were both incredibly proud of having successfully guided all three of their children along the path of higher education to earn bachelor’s degrees. Not bad for the young couple from Greenville, Mississippi whose parents, as well as themselves, did not have the opportunity to finish college.

Calvin dearly loved his brothers and sisters Willie, Ada Lee, Joyce, Mariah, Roy Jean and Mary Esther. Calvin drove the entire family from New York to Greenville or Texas to Greenville on numerous occasions to visit them and their families.

Calvin often said some people live to eat while others eat to live. He subscribed to the latter. His lifetime of “eating to live” improved his health and enabled him to spend more time with his family. Although eating was not a favorite pastime, his favorite meal was “beans and cornbread”.

Calvin, Mary Ann and the children established a lifelong friendship with the Gentles family shortly after arriving at AFCENT in the Netherlands, Europe. Calvin and Vincent Gentles developed an unbreakable bond. Calvin would often say that they were his favorite family in the world.

Another of Calvin’s loves was his love for dogs, particularly the German Shephard breed. He named all his dogs Kaiser (except for Alex), even though none of them were related.

Calvin’s favorite recording artist was the incomparable crooner Johnny Mathis. He enjoyed listening and dancing to Johnny Mathis with his love Mary Ann.

Besides his most cherished and beloved wife Mary Ann, Calvin was pre-deceased by sisters Ada Lee Evans, Joyce Moree, Mariah S. Boyd and brothers Willie Moree and Roy Jean Moree. Left to celebrate his life are his sons Calvin Moree Jr. (Kimberly) of Oakland, CA, Darryl Moree (Sandy) of Fort Worth, and daughter Patricia Young of Fort Worth. Calvin cherished his role as grandfather (PauPau) to five loving grandsons: Roderick Ronell Young Jr., Darryl Keith Moree, Ryan Rashad Young, Akili MenKaRa Walker Moree and Calvin Earl Moree III. Lastly, the apples of his eye are his great grandchildren Ryleigh Nicole Young, Aiden Neil Young and Karter Aubrie Young.