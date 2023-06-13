Connect with us

Dallas NAACP President Sharon Middlebrooks provides history lesson

Published

At a reception hosted by Black Lawyers Magazine, Dallas Branch NAACP President Sharon Middlebrooks talked about why the civil rights organization was relevant when founded more than a century ago and how it is needed even more today.

As she did a roll call of area civil rights giants, Dr. Middlebrooks, invited the standing room only audience, at the African American Museum, to become members and attend the next meeting, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center. 

The event was hosted by Al Green, publisher of Black Lawyers Magazine and featured entertainment and a membership drive.

Texas Metro News

