Eduardo Mcgregory Logan (11/26/1961 – 06/02/2023)

Eduardo Mcgregory Logan

Eduardo Logan, 61, beloved Father, Husband, and Son, was called to his eternal resting place on June 2, 2023. He entered this world on November 26, 1961 in Panama, Panama, to Arnold and Claudette E. Alls De Logan.

Eduardo was a hard working family man. He worked for Rockwell Collins as an Aviation Mechanical Engineer. He loved helping others without expecting anything in return. He was such a strong man. He lived a remarkable life filled with accomplishments, milestones, joy, & love. He touched the lives of many. He will be remembered for his hard work his strive to help others.

After completing his education, Eddie embarked on a successful career in Aviation Engineering. He worked tirelessly and achieved numerous milestones throughout his professional journey. His dedication for his career was incredible at work or helping a neighbor. Beyond his achievements, Eddie cherished his personal life and his kids. Some of his favorite things were playing basketball, fishing, popcorn and a movie night.

Although Eddie is no longer with us, his legacy lives on through the memories and impact he made on the lives of others. He will be remembered as a caring, hardworking individual who touched the hearts of all who knew them.

He is survived by his wife, Nidia Logan, daughter, Kimberly Logan; sons, Kevin Logan and Eduardo Logan Jr; mother, Claudette E. Alls De Logan; brothers, Aurelio Logan, Arnulfo Logan, Jamal Logan; and a host of other relatives and friends.

