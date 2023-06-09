Superb Woman: Sheila P. Taylor

A wife and mother, the Honorable Sheila P. Taylor is a licensed CPA. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Accounting from Jackson State University; where she attended on a full academic scholarship She took graduate courses at the University of Memphis and is a graduate of Georgetown University Leadership Institute. Trustee Taylor received her Master of Science Degree in Accounting – Taxation from Purdue University – Global. Appointed to the Student Health Advisory Council by Lewisville ISD, she served two terms and also served on the LISD Community Budget Advisory Committee. Honored with the Texas PTA Lifetime Membership Award for Community Involvement, she graduated from Lewisville Citizen’s University in 2017, is a former Lewisville Planning and Zoning Commissioner and member of the Transportation Board of Lewisville; she is a three-time breast cancer survivor.