Superb Woman: Dr. Monique McDaniel Thompson 

Dr. Monique McDaniel Thompson

Dr. Monique McDaniel Thompson hails from Little Rock, AR. Earlier this year she celebrated 20 years of marriage. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she is a professCIional counselor who teaches how to use stress in powerful ways rather than avoiding stress altogether. She is trained in all aspects of mental health and maintains an established and actively full private practice. An Associate Faculty member with University of Phoenix, she teaches courses on self-care for helping professionals and has been nominated Faculty of the Year for the past three years. She is a consultant for Southern Methodist University’s Perkins School of Theology. Dr. Monique is the author of a bestselling workbook “Infidelity Recovery Workbook for Couples: Tools and Exercises to Rebuild Your Relationship.”