Pioneering Black Philanthropist Merits Remembrance

Pearl C. Anderson

On Sunday, June 4, 2023, Beloved Community Center (“Beloved”), the Rose Garden Neighborhood, and Watermark Church South Dallas are hosting an outdoor mixer for ALL graduates of Pearl C. Anderson from 5:30-7:00 PM.

This outdoor, family-friendly event will bring all classes together whether students attended Pearl C. Anderson Junior High School (i.e., the name of the campus during segregation), Pearl C. Anderson Exploration Academy (i.e., the name of the campus following desegregation) or Pearl C. Anderson Middle School (i.e., the name of the campus prior to DISD closure and sale). At this outdoor mixer, alums will have opportunities to showcase their trophies, ribbons, awards, photos, and other Pearl C. Anderson memorabilia. During the mixer, free food/beverages and family-friendly live performances will also be provided.

Please join Beloved, Rose Garden, and Watermark Church South Dallas for this outdoor mixer that will culminate with a conversation about how alums can continue to celebrate the philanthropic legacies of Mrs. Pearl C. Anderson, especially the use of the sacred space which her namesake campus provides for community place making. So, please do spread the word to everyone and anyone who appreciates Pearl C. Anderson’s role in Dallas to join us on Sunday, June 4th from 5:30-7:00 PM at Watermark Church South Dallas, 3400 Garden Lane, Dallas, 75215. Thank you.

For more information, call Rev. Dr. LaTrese Adkins 469-883-7981 or send an e-mail to cdo@belovedcc.net

