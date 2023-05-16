Black Business: Beloved Community Center

Beloved Community Center (BCC) provides capacity building assistance (CBA) and technical assistance (TA) to nonprofit organizations. The capacity building assistance menu of services includes funding research and grant writing. The TA menu includes grant writing workshops and workforce development support such as “soft skills” training. The primary CBA and TA clients include community-based organizations (CBOs) that serve low-income, urban communities. Rev. Dr. LaTrese Adkins, Ph.D. is the Executive Director of BCC. For more information on the BCC services visit their website.

https://www.belovedcommunitycenter.net/ 3227 Goldspier Dr. Dallas, Texas 75215, (214) 883-3308 email: belovedcommunityconsulting@gmail.com