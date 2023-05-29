Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Dorothy Patterson

Published

Dorothy Patterson
Dorothy Patterson

Let’s wish the Reality Coach a big HAPPY BIRTHDAY today!

Dorothy Patterson is the Reality Coach and she is the real deal because she is liberating minds and transforming lives! Hailing from Dallas, TX, Dorothy is a mother and grandmother.  She is an author of “The Reality of ABUSE: The Aftermath and Recovery.”  A radio personality, you can hear and see Dorothy on Blog Talk Radio, Thizz TV, Streamyard, and 99.1 FM as she offers insights into the social justice challenges faced by Black Americans. She believes that “If it doesn’t make book sense or common sense, it’s nonsense!” Dorothy is also a hairstylist and community activist.  Often requested as a public speaker, Dorothy loves to interact with the public and she stays involved  as a leader, a volunteer and a servant because she is a team player whois also a born leader.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Kesha Walker Kesha Walker

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Kesha Walker

Kesha Walker is a hairstylist and she absolutely loves doing hair.  She’s also the “BossLady” at Smoke-A-Holics Bbq where quality products and service are priorities...

2 hours ago
Bessye Adams Bessye Adams

Superb Woman

Superb Women: BESSYE ADAMS

Bessye Adams is an alum of Jackson State University and she received her MBA from Amberton University. She has more than 30 years in...

2 days ago
Barbara Ann Mitchell Barbara Ann Mitchell

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Barbara Ann Mitchell

Barbara Ann Mitchell is a senior community sales manager at D.R. Horton Dallas/Fort Worth and has spent more than two decades in real estate....

3 days ago
Mae M. Cook Mae M. Cook

Superb Woman

Superb Women: Mae M. Cook

Mae M. Cook Scott is a registered pharmacist at Walgreens. A 1979 School of Pharmacy graduate of Florida A&M University, Mae was involved in...

4 days ago
Advertisement