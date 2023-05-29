Superb Woman: Dorothy Patterson

Dorothy Patterson

Let’s wish the Reality Coach a big HAPPY BIRTHDAY today!

Dorothy Patterson is the Reality Coach and she is the real deal because she is liberating minds and transforming lives! Hailing from Dallas, TX, Dorothy is a mother and grandmother. She is an author of “The Reality of ABUSE: The Aftermath and Recovery.” A radio personality, you can hear and see Dorothy on Blog Talk Radio, Thizz TV, Streamyard, and 99.1 FM as she offers insights into the social justice challenges faced by Black Americans. She believes that “If it doesn’t make book sense or common sense, it’s nonsense!” Dorothy is also a hairstylist and community activist. Often requested as a public speaker, Dorothy loves to interact with the public and she stays involved as a leader, a volunteer and a servant because she is a team player whois also a born leader.